Ian Williams, Dionne Brand, Cary Fagan among finalists for $10,000 Toronto Book Awards

Five books from a diverse range of writers and with a focus on relationships and family have been shortlisted for the 2019 Toronto Book Awards.

The awards are now in their 45th year and are intended to honour books of literary merit that are evocative of Toronto. This year, the books cover immigrant life, caring for an elderly relative, the changes in Toronto over more than 50 years and academic life.

● Be With: Letters to a Caregiver by Mike Barnes (Biblioasis), a compact book in the form of a series of letters to an unknown recipient whose loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The Star’s reviewer described it as “a lovely, loving and unflinching work reflecting on an awful, inexorable illness.”

● Reproduction by Ian Williams (Random House Canada), the first novel from the Brampton writer better known for his award-winning poetry, which our reviewer said “serves as a literary representation of the various intersections of culture, race, and gender in contemporary Canada, it is a mirror with graffiti/social commentary both humourous and powerful scrawled all over it.”

● The Student, by Cary Fagan (Freehand Books), a delve into old Toronto, about which the Star’s reviewer said “it will prove a delight from start to finish, weaving together two different eras of T.O. history in one brief, brilliant little book.”

● Theory by Dionne Brand (Knopf Canada), with a narrator who stumbles through their romantic life while trying to complete their dissertation, and which our reviewer described as “a layered exploration of how someone so desperately trying to escape the constraints of traditional expectations and power relations is still bound by them.”

● This Country of Mine by Didier Leclair (Deux Voiliers Publishing), an English translation of the book, titled in French Ce Pays qui est le mien, which was a finalist for the 2004 Governor General’s award. It tells the story of Apollinaire, who was a doctor in his tropical African homeland, but who is working as a call centre agent in icy Toronto illegally treating the ill and ailing.

The books were chosen by a jury comprised of journalist and critic Sarah Hagi, poet Canisia Lubrin, writer and columnist Vicky Mochama, writer Damian Tarnopolsky and editor Daniel Viola.

All finalists for the prize receive $1,000 each, with the winner also receiving a prize of $10,000. The winner will be announced on October 2 at an event at the the Toronto Public Library’s Appel Salon.

