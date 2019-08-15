NBA star Jamal Murray to dedicate basketball court in Waterloo community

This Saturday, NBA star Jamal Murray will visit a Waterloo Region Housing community to open a basketball court and hand out school supplies to children in the community.
The Region has partnered with Murray, a Kitchener native, to dedicate a new basketball court to the community. It will serve as a lasting legacy of goodwill to a community that was brought together by the tragic death of an 18-month-old toddler in the summer of 2016.
Murray, 22, attended Grand River Collegiate before moving away to pursue his basketball career. In 2016. Murray was selected seventh in the NBA draft by the Denver Nuggets.
“Having a successful NBA basketball player with local roots open a basketball court and give out school supplies helps inspire children and youth as they prepare for their return to school,” said Waterloo Region Housing Manager Mina Fayez-Bahgat. “He’s a positive role model for these kids.”
The court unveiling will take place at 45 Amos Avenue in Waterloo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Murray will arrive around 1 p.m.
“As an athlete, it was my dream to make it big enough to help and give back to the community that made me who I am,” said Murray. “I am thrilled to partner with the Region of Waterloo to make an impact on the future generation of youth and give them a safe place to play.”
Murray, the 2017-2018 Kitchener-Waterloo Athlete of the Year, came to the Amos Avenue community for a similar event in 2018.
