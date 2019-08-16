Miss Lou’s sweet Jamaican patois speaks to a whole new generation

The book shows how the culture of Kingston, Jamaica, shaped Miss Lou’s signature style. The story depicts Miss Lou as a child, caught between her school’s insistence on formal English and the inspirational Jamaican Patois she heard in the streets of Kingston.

A Likkle Miss Lou is illustrated by Eugenie Fernandes, whom Hohn admired for her work on the picture book One Hen, the true story of a boy from Ghana who built a farm starting with a single chicken.

“There was movement in her images,” Hohn says, recognizing a connection between Fernandes’s style and her own story. “The words of (my) book move, the words of Miss Lou move.”

Hohn’s first version of the book was written all in Patois, but she observed her early readers struggled to follow it.

“Someone halting over the words, that means they’re not getting the story,” she says.

“I wanted the story to frame the Patois so that a Patois speaker can read this in Patois and a non-Patois speaker can read this and totally get the story.”

When she reads the Patois aloud, she relishes its Caribbean flavour. She quotes Miss Lou’s 1942 poem “On a Tramcar,” included in A Likkle Miss Lou: “Spread out youself deh, Liza/Dress ooman a come.”

“That kind of stuff, that’s the delicious part,” she says. “That’s the dessert.”

The book is dedicated to Hohn’s younger brother, Rovry Hohn, and to Groundwood Books publisher Sheila Barry, who both died as the book was in development.

Barry had published Hohn’s first two picture books, Malaika’s Costume, about Caribbean Carnival, and Malaika’s Winter Carnival, about Quebec City’s Carnaval. A third Malaika book will be published by Groundwood in 2021.

“When she said she’d like to publish Malaika’s Costume, I thought, ‘Oh, she just says that to everybody,’” Hohn recalls. “She’s just being nice.

“She was the first writing professional who made me feel like I could be a published writer one day. I always wanted to be a writer, but I didn’t allow myself to dream it. She made me feel like I could dream this dream.”

Hohn, in turn, is giving other writers that encouragement as part of the planning team for the inaugural FOLD Kids, a children’s literature festival that celebrates diverse voices, to be held in Brampton from Sept. 27 through 29.

The programming aims to be representative of traditionally marginalized communities and includes appearances by writers including S.K. Ali, Kai Cheng Thom, Olive Senior and Kevin Sylvester.

“Some groups were very difficult to find,” Hohn acknowledges. “One group in particular was male writers of colour.”

To redress the balance, FOLD Kids has booked self-published authors to speak and secured industry professionals to offer feedback to writers with work in progress who sign up for FOLD Kids’ Pitch Perfect event.

“In my experience a lot of Black children’s authors in Canada are going the self-published route first,” Hohn says.

“Some are going that way because they’ve had rejections from traditional publishers.

“Let’s try to even that playing field out. Maybe that first step is getting that critique from someone in the industry.”

Cultural empowerment is a lesson woven into the fabric of Miss Lou’s story. Hohn was struck by the way in which Miss Lou never tempered her Jamaican-ness but, rather, championed it.

“She is trying to be nothing but herself,” Hohn says. “That is a very powerful message and I think that is why we need to celebrate her.”