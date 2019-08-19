Humane society to host Dash & Splash, Sept. 8

The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society is hosting its brand new Dash & Splash event on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Kiwanis Park.

The new event will combine their previous Wiggle Waggle Walk and Surf Dogs events into one to support animals in need.

“We are excited to combine these two fantastic events for a fun-filled day,” stated Kathrin Delutis, executive director of The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.

“The work we do is made possible with events like the Dash & Splash and we’re extremely thankful for the community’s support.”