Humane society to host Dash & Splash, Sept. 8

The Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society is hosting its brand new Dash & Splash event on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Kiwanis Park.
The new event will combine their previous Wiggle Waggle Walk and Surf Dogs events into one to support animals in need.
“We are excited to combine these two fantastic events for a fun-filled day,” stated Kathrin Delutis, executive director of The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth.
“The work we do is made possible with events like the Dash & Splash and we’re extremely thankful for the community’s support.”
The Dash & Splash will feature a walk starting at 11 a.m. and a dog swim from 1 to 4 p.m.
Participants can register for one event or both. Those doing both will have exclusive access to the swim from noon to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to sign up with family and friends or join in the fun with their dog.
There will also be a Paw Pavilion with vendors selling pet products and showcasing services, as well as prizes and fundraising incentives.
The first 70 walkers to raise $100 will receive a free swag bag filled with treats and goodies, and the top three fundraisers can choose from an iFetch Ball Launcher and more.
