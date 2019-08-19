Sweet Jesus! Unique ice cream shop a big hit in Waterloo

Forget the regular soft-serve ice cream — Sweet Jesus brings it with a twist. Or a coating. Or a sauce.
The popular Toronto-based soft serve outlet has expanded, opening its Waterloo location at 170 University Ave. W. on Friday.
With mouth-blessing flavours ranging from Krusty the Cone to Hella Hazelnut, there's bound to be a creation to satisfy just about everyone's sweet tooth.
On top of the soft-serve cones it's known for, Sweet Jesus also sells ice ream by the pint in the same fan favourite flavours.
The chain, which now has 15 locations, made headlines last year when the name was called blasphemous by a number of Christian groups.
