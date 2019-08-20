Take the heat out of mealtime with batch cooking

1/4 cup (60 ml) canola oil

1 orange, zest finely grated

1 lemon, zest finely grated

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

3/4 cup (100 g) raspberries, fresh or frozen (see note)

3/4 cup (115 g) blueberries (or blackberries), fresh or frozen

1/4 cup (35 g) unsalted pistachios, finely chopped

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line 12 muffin cups with paper or silicone liners.

In a bowl, combine the flour, wheat germ, oatmeal, brown sugar, baking powder and baking soda.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, yogurt, oil, citrus zest and lemon juice. With a wooden spoon, stir in the dry ingredients. Add the berries and stir gently.

Scoop the mixture into the muffin cups. Sprinkle the pistachios on top of the muffins. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of a muffin comes out clean. Let cool. Freezes well. Serves 12.

Note: If using frozen berries, do not thaw them before adding to the batter. Just add 6 to 8 minutes to the baking time. The muffins will keep for 3 to 4 days in an airtight container at room temperature. Otherwise, you can freeze them.

Ratatouille

1 eggplant, cubed

1 large onion, chopped

6 tbsp (90 ml) olive oil

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 lb (225 g) white button mushrooms, quartered

1/4 tsp (1 ml) red pepper flakes

2 yellow bell peppers, seeded and diced

2 zucchini, cubed

1 can (28 oz/796 ml) diced tomatoes, drained

4 thyme sprigs

1/4 cup (10 g) basil, chopped

In a large pot over medium-high heat, brown the eggplant and onion in 1/4 cup (60 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Set aside in a bowl.

In the same pot, brown the mushrooms with the pepper flakes in the remaining oil. Set aside with the eggplant.

In the same pot, brown the bell peppers and zucchini. Add oil, if needed. Return the eggplant mixture to the pot. Add the tomatoes and thyme. Stir well. Bring to a boil and simmer gently for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the thyme and add the basil. Adjust the seasoning. Serve with pasta, fish, grilled chicken or on pizza. Freezes well. Serves 6.

Note: Ratatouille is a basic vegetable dish from the southern region of France, particularly Nice. It contains eggplant, tomatoes, zucchini, onions, peppers and garlic. Each vegetable is first cooked on its own and then everything gets gently stewed together. Some elements can vary, including adding vegetables (such as mushrooms here) or various aromatic elements (such as olives). It is delicious on pizza.

Mini Carrot Meatballs

1 slice whole wheat bread, crust removed and cut into small dice

2 tbsp (30 ml) milk

1 large carrot, peeled and cut into pieces

1 small leek, white part only, cut into pieces

1 lb (450 g) ground beef

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 egg, lightly beaten

With the rack in the highest position, preheat the oven’s broiler. Line two baking sheets with foil. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the bread and milk. Let soak for 5 minutes.

In a food processor, finely chop the carrot and leek. Add to the bowl of soaked bread. Season with salt and pepper. Add the remaining ingredients and combine with your hands.

With a small ice cream scoop and lightly oiled hands, shape about 4 dozen small meatballs using 1 tbsp of the meat mixture for each. Place on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them out evenly.

Bake one sheet of meatballs for 5 minutes. Remove from the oven, turn the meatballs and continue baking for 5 minutes or until cooked through and golden brown. Repeat with the remaining sheet of meatballs. Freezes well. Makes 4 dozen

Pressure Cooker Barbecue Pulled Pork

3/4 cup (180 ml) ketchup

1/4 cup (60 ml) apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup (55 g) brown sugar

2 tbsp (30 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tbsp (30 ml) Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp (30 ml) chili powder

2 tsp (2 ml) onion powder

1 tsp (5 ml) Tabasco sauce

1/2 tsp (1 ml) garlic powder

1 boneless pork shoulder roast, about 3 ½ lb (1.6 kg), rind removed, cut into 8 pieces

Combine all of the ingredients, except for the meat, in the pressure cooker.

Add the meat and coat well with the sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and select the Meat function. Set the machine to cook for 40 minutes.

Let the pressure release naturally (about 15 minutes). Once the pressure is released, remove the lid. Remove the meat from the pressure cooker. With a fork, shred the meat, discarding any excess fat.

Meanwhile, select the Sauté function and reduce the cooking liquid by half, about 10 to 20 minutes for a thick, syrupy sauce (see note). Return the shredded meat to the pressure cooker and mix to coat well with the sauce. Adjust the seasoning. Serve with cornbread, polenta or in a sandwich. Serves 8.

Note: To save time, you can skip the last step and serve the shredded meat with the cooking liquid as is.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes