Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 21, 2019

10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper Paperbacks (45)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (77)

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (39)

3. Humans, Tom Phillips, Hanover Square (12)

4. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (78)

5. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (2)

6. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal (2)

7. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader (6)

8. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking (3)

9. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada (2)

10. No Friend but the Mountains, Behrouz Boochani, Omid Tofighian, House of Anansi (3)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. The Arrangement, Robyn Harding, Scout Press

3. Albatross, Terry Fallis, McClelland & Stewart

4. Aria, Nazanine Hozar, Knopf Canada

5. This Little Light, Lori Lansens, Random House Canada

6. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny, Minotaur

7. I’ll Never Tell, Catherine McKenzie, Simon & Schuster

8. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (2011 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

10. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Seal

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

2. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

3. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal

4. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking

5. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada

6. Bush Runner, Mark Bourrie, Biblioasis

7. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada

8. By Chance Alone, Max Eisen, HarperCollins

9. We the Champs, Alex Wong, Sean Woodley, Triumph Staff, Triumph

10. The Mosquito, Timothy C. Winegard, Allen Lane

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

2. Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

3. The Poison Jungle, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

4. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

5. The Pigeon HAS to go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

6. Back to the Drawing Board, Kristen Gudsnuk, Graphix

7. The Wonky Donkey, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

8. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila McGraw, Firefly

9. Disney Princess 5-Minute Princess Stories, Disney Book Group, Disney

10. The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

MYSTERY

1. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

3. Texas Ranger, James Patterson, Grand Central

4. Crucible, James Rollins, William Morrow

5. Connections in Death, J.D. Rollins, Saint Martin’s Paperbacks

6. The Perfect Wife, J.P. Delaney, Doubleday Canada

7. Saving Faith, David Baldacci, Grand Central

8. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, HarperCollins Canada

9. The Inn, James Patterson, Little Brown

10. Outfox, Sandra Brown, Grand Central

* number of weeks on list

Trending

Two notable newcomers to the Canadian Fiction bestseller list this week. First, at No. 3, Albatross, by Terry Fallis, who has been nominated for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour for all four of his novels and has won twice. The new story concerns a young chap who discovers he’s a golf prodigy. A pity he doesn’t much care for golf. Second, at No. 5, is This Little Light, by Lori Lansens. Set over two days in 2024, the timely tale follows two California girls accused of terrorism in a society where the religious right holds sway. This Little Light can perhaps be seen as an opening act for the publication Sept. 10 of Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, which has nailed down a secure spot on the Canadian list as a result of the television series.

On the Canadian Non-fiction list, the provocatively titled (and check out that cover) The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina — Separating the Myth from the Medicine debuts at No. 7. It’s by Jen Gunter, a Canadian obstetrician and gynecologist with 30 years’ experience.

And on the Children’s and Young Adult this week we have two new hardcover books by the popular David Pilkey: For Whom the Ball Rolls debuts at No. 1 and Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People is right behind at No. 2.

-Sarah Murdoch