Apricots add an aromatic flair to grilled chicken

1 lime, quartered

2 tbsp (30 ml) fennel fronds, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) chives, finely chopped

Preheat the grill, setting the burners on high. Oil the grate.

In a mortar, crush the spices and peppercorns.

In a bowl, combine the chicken with half of the oil and the spice mixture. Season with salt. With the remaining oil, brush the fennel pieces. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the chicken pieces on the grill. Reduce the temperature of the grill to medium-low. Close the lid and cook the chicken, turning regularly, until cooked through, about 30 minutes. Grill the fennel pieces on each side until al dente.

In a large serving dish, place the chicken, fennel and apricots. Drizzle with the honey and lime juice, squeezing the wedges over the platter. Sprinkle with the herbs. Serve 4.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes