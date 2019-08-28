Atwood, Rushdie novels among fall highlights

Jonathan Safran Foer, known for such novels as "Everything is Illuminated," offers a daily approach to climate change in "We Are the Weather: Saving the Planet Begins at Breakfast." He says the book came out of a conversation with an environmental philanthropist about an expression both had heard too often, "We have to do something." Foer said the most direct and tangible action is cutting down on meat consumption, a point he felt he couldn't make through fiction.

"I was aiming to make some quite specific factual claims," he says. "I wanted to make a point about how we can make a huge dent in the environment by some relatively small changes in how we eat."

The Pulitzer Prize winners who helped relaunch #MeToo have books out: The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow has written "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" and Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey reflect on their New York Times coverage in "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement." The woman sexually assaulted by Stanford University student Brock Turner, her name still unknown to the general public, has a memoir out in September.

Memoirs also are coming from former UN Ambassadors Susan Rice and Samantha Power, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, actresses Julie Andrews and Demi Moore, and chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's "A Republic, If You Can Keep It" collects speeches and essays and is expected to touch on his contentious confirmation to the court in 2017. Former Defence Secretary Jim Mattis looks back on his career in "Call Sign Chaos."

Music lovers again can look forward to a new round of memoirs. Elton John's "Me" is expected this fall, along with Debbie Harry's "Face It," Flea's "Acid for the Children" and Andrew Ridgeley's "Wham!: George Michael and Me." Prince's "The Beautiful Ones" is built around a manuscript he and co-author Dan Piepenbring were working on at the time of his death. A former Prince collaborator, Morris Day, tells his story in "On Time: A Princely Life in Funk."

Liz Phair's "Horror Stories" is less a rock star memoir than a memoir that happens to be written by a rock star. It's a collection of personal essays reflecting on everything from divorce to the birth of her son to climbing trees on her grandparents' property. The singer-songwriter known for her classic "Exile in Guyville" album told The Associated Press in a recent telephone interview that Prince's death was one reason she decided to write the book.

"When these great music legends die, you realize how much they meant to you and how much they shaped your career. ... And it gets you thinking about your own legacy," she said, adding that her book also was a way of confronting the "horror" of the daily headlines.

"I believe there's a power to being open and connected to your emotions, acknowledging what's happened to you. I don't think it shows weakness. I think it fortifies you against a whole lot of hot air."

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press