Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Aug 28, 2019

10. The Last House Guest, Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster (1)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (78)

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (40)

3. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada (1)

4. Humans, Tom Phillips, Hanover Square (13)

5. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader (7)

6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (79)

7. Promise and Peril, Aaron Wherry, HarperCollins Canada (1)

8. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking (4)

9. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster (3)

10. Can’t Hurt Me, David Goggins, Lioncrest (3)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

2. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

3. The Arrangement, Robyn Harding, Scout Press

4. Aria, Nazanine Hozar, Knopf Canada

5. Albatross, Terry Fallis, McClelland & Stewart

6. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (2011 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

8. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny, Minotaur

9. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 edition), Margaret Atwood, Emblem

10. I’ll Never Tell, Catherine McKenzie, Simon & Schuster

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada

2. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

3. Promise and Peril, Aaron Wherry, HarperCollins

4. Love Lives Here, Amanda Jette Knox, Viking

5. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

6. Trudeau, John Ivison, Signal

7. Rush to Danger, Ted Barris, Patrick Crean

8. Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, Anna Mehler Paperny, Random House Canada

9. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

10. The Inconvenient Indian, Thomas King, Anchor Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

2. Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer & Bray

4. The Poison Jungle, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

5. The Pigeon HAS to go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

6. Love You Forever, Robert Munsch, Sheila McGraw, Firefly

7. Boy-Crazy Stacey, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

8. Brawl of the Wild, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

9. The Wonky Donkey, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

10. Back to the Drawing Board, Kristen Gudsnuk, Graphix

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

3. Start with Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio Trade

4. The Wealthy Barber Returns, David Chilton, Financial Awareness

5. StrengthsFinder 2.0, Tom Rath, Gallup Press

6. Principles, Ray Dalio, Simon & Schuster

7. How Money Works, Dorling Kindersley Staff, DK

8. The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham, Harper Business

9. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

10. Quit Like a Millionaire, Kristy Shen, Bryce Leung, TarcherPerigee

* number of weeks on list

Trending

Canadian book people — readers, writers, publishers — have long worried about how hard it is for books by Canadian writers to make a go of it with the avalanche of titles coming from America, with 10 times our population and presumably 10 times as many books. This week’s Original Non-fiction list, which reflects all books sold in Canada this week, should allay those fears somewhat. Five of the 10 books are by Canadians (Jen Gunter, Jordan Peterson, Aaron Wherry, Amanda Jette Knox and Jesse Thistle). And just beyond our published list, we find Girls Need Not Apply, by Kelly S. Thompson, a former captain with the Canadian Armed Forces, at No. 11; Trudeau, by John Ivison, at No. 12; Rush to Danger: Medics in the Line of Fire, by Ted Barris, at No. 13; and Hello I Want to Die Please Fix Me, by Anna Mehler Paperny at No. 14.

As for the Original Fiction list, yes, it’s dominated by Americans. But at least Canadian Shari Lapena holds down the #1 spot with Someone We Know.

And it’s good to see gender equity on this week’s Canadian Non-fiction list, with a book for girls and women, The Vagina Bible, in the No. 1 spot and a book aimed at boys and men, 12 Rules for Life, in the No. 2 spot.

-Sarah Murdoch