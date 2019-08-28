Waterloo Rib Fest moving to uptown

Waterloo's Rib Fest is going from the park to the pavement.

On tap for the first weekend of September, the annual three-day event will be moving out of Waterloo Park to a new location — the Regina Street parking lot between city hall and Paul Punchers menswear.

Victor Anast, who brings the annual three-day event to the city as part of the Northern Heat Rib Series, said the decision to move from Waterloo Park was based on a combination of factors, including construction, spacing and the ability to expand in the future, with more parking located in uptown, as well as the new Ion.

“Hopefully as the years go by we'll grow it even further to a larger lot,” he said.