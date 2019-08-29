Radicalist punk author now choosing love

It may seem like Kai Cheng Thom is having a moment.

Above the Eaton Centre there is the Toronto-based writer’s face gracing a massive billboard, defiantly looking over the street preachers, musicians, and shoppers congregating below. Thom is one of 11 Canadians chosen to represent Sephora Canada’s “We Belong To Something Beautiful” campaign, a refreshing twist on brand influencers. (FYI: Thom doesn’t even have an Instagram account.) And earlier this year, Thom’s fantastical 2016 novel, Fierce Femmes and Notorious Liars: A Dangerous Trans Girl’s Confabulous Memoir, was named as a pick for Our Shared Shelf, actor Emma Watson’s online feminist book club.

But for folks in many LGBTQ, social-justice and literary communities around the world, Thom was already “queer famous” for her activism and her award-winning writing, which includes the poetry collection a place called No Homeland and her kids’ picture book, From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea.

In her new essay and poetry collection, I Hope We Choose Love: A Trans Girls’ Notes From the End of the World, it’s clear Thom isn’t using her platform to elevate her celebrity. If anything, recognition comes with a weighted sense of responsibility. Sometimes it reveals itself as guilt, watching other trans people with fewer resources suffer ongoing discrimination, trauma and violence. Although she doesn’t mention it in our interview, Thom announced on Twitter that she is donating 20 per cent of her earnings from the Sephora campaign to the sex-workers rights organization, Maggie’s Toronto.

I Hope We Choose Love was borne out of a crisis of faith. It’s an eye-opener for anyone who believes that the success of trans celebrities like Laverne Cox or the cast of Pose is a finish-line victory. Thom shifts the narrative: yes, gender-free washrooms should be the norm, but what about homeless trans people who are banned from using public spaces? Trans people being placed in jails that match their identity shouldn’t be the goal, but rather a world without prisons.

“North American culture is really focused on consumption and disposability and punishment,” Thom says. “What I’m hoping for is a shift towards love — it’s kind of a facile way of saying it, but we need a spiritual shift toward valuing life, valuing each other and valuing the earth above capitalism.”

Life has changed for Thom — who was born in Vancouver to Chinese immigrant parents — since she first started publishing. She was part of an anarchist punk scene in Montreal in her early twenties, and was “very radicalized.”

Thom recalls reading an article when she was 19 stating that the average lifespan of a trans person in the U.S. was 23 years old. Although that age has been widely debated over the past decade, Thom’s mortality loomed over her early writing. “I thought I could say anything because I just wasn’t going to get much older,” she recalls.

It’s not that Thom censors herself now that she’s 28, but rather she no longer feels the need to “say everything.” Although several essays draw on her mental health struggles, feelings of disconnect from her Chinese identity and the complexities of navigating life as a trans woman, I Hope We Choose Love connects to broader political and ethical topics such as restorative justice and failures within the queer community to protect each other.

“I think as I’ve matured, hopefully my writing has become less about my personal journey,” Thom says. “With greater visibility, I am trying to be mindful of that responsibility.”