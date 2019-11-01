Brock Street Brewery serving suds across Ontario

Empty cans made their way down the conveyer belt as beer was being canned.

Cans were sealed after being filled with beer.

A glass filled of hops that is used to make beer at Brock Street Brewing Company.

Brewmaster Blayne Caron was kegging beer.

Damian Day examined a sample of beer before they started canning.

Cans were filled with beer during the canning process.

The integrity of the seal was tested on a can.

Brock St. is expanding it’s operations and helping restore Whitby’s historic downtown by building a 17,000 square foot production facility, sampling bar, and banquet facility at the corner of Brock & Dunlop St. The downtown location opened it’s doors to the public April 1, 2018.

— Photos by Sabrina Byrnes



