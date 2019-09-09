In new book, Times reporters detail Weinstein investigation

NEW YORK — A new book by The New York Times reporters who uncovered sexual misconduct accusations against Harvey Weinstein includes new details on the movie mogul's attempts to stop the newspaper from publishing the story.

"She Said," by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, details how Weinstein's lawyers, including the feminist attorney Lisa Bloom, tried to convince the reporters that accusers including the actresses Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan were unreliable.

The book also reveals the identities of some of the whistleblowers who aided the Times investigation, including Weinstein's longtime accountant.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said the book contains "one-sided allegations" that weren't adequately investigated by the reporters.