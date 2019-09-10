Canadians ring in release of 'The Testaments'

TORONTO — Canadian readers have long wondered about the inner workings of the dystopian world in "The Handmaid's Tale" — and now they're getting their answers.

Copies of Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments" were flying off the shelves within minutes after Indigo's mid-town Toronto location opened its doors this morning.

Among those first in line was Indigo CEO Heather Reisman, who even before reading the sequel, had anointed it her pick of the month.

Reisman says she turned down an offer to get a sneak peek at the book so she could join other Canadians in celebrating the country's literature on the world stage.