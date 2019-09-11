A taste of Mumbai at Kitchener's Royal Paan

Looking to fill a void in the Waterloo Region, Royal Paan, a fully vegetarian restaurant, will offer fast food or “street food” options that are often sold by vendors in India's most populous city, Mumbai.

The fast-food restaurant chain’s options include paan, shakes, and falooda, along with highly popular items pav bhaji and dosa, both of which aren’t readily available in the area.

Paan, a very popular post-meal treat, is chopped betel nut combined with areca nut, and is very commonly consumed in Southeast Asia.

Royal Paan is expected to open on Sept. 27, according to franchisee Savan Vadhadhiya.

The dishes offered aren’t your typical Indian dinner items; instead, they're faster, quicker meals. Royal Paan has a paan bar, chaat bar, and street food bar.

Vadhadhiya said that a lot of people generally travel from the area to Brampton or Toronto to feed that street-food craving. Royal Paan is currently under construction at 509 Wilson Ave. and is adjacent to Savour the Vapour and Buy ‘N’ Sell. An Indian grocery supermarket is also in the plaza, along with Toys “R” Us, King’s Buffet and Play it Again Sports.

“There’s a huge demand (in the Waterloo Region) right now,” said Sagar Aurora, president and founder of Royal Paan, which opened its first location in Malton in 2001.

Vadhadhiya and Aurora both explained that the rationale behind opening Royal Paan in Kitchener was due to a booming population of South Asians in the area, including an influx of international students.

But the restaurant would be looking to target members of all communities who are looking for a pure vegetarian meal, Vadhadhiya said.