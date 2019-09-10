Five fascinating women you’ll want to get to know better

These new books that take us into the lives of several fascinating women.

Sontag, Benjamin Moser

Look at that cover: Is Susan Sontag not the image of female strength in all her ferocious glory? Her biographer, Benjamin Moser, notes she had “the mind of a European philosopher and the look of a musketeer.” This is a monumental biography, almost 800 pages, the one we have awaited since her death in 2004. Sontag — essayist, novelist, activist and celebrity intellectual — is a tricky character to come to grips with, a woman consumed by what goes on beneath the surface who herself had so many unresolved issues. A fascinating read.

Good Morning, Monster: Five Heroic Journeys to Recovery, Catherine Gildiner

Anyone who’s spent time on the couch wonders what their shrink really thinks of them and their behaviour. That’s the appeal of Catherine Gildiner’s new book, a memoir coupled with case studies of five patients she worked with during her 25 years as a psychologist. The title refers to one of the patients, Madeline, an antiques dealer with OCD and anxiety whose reluctant mother greeted her daily with, “Good morning, Monster.” Gildiner’s recounting of her experience with patients is enthusiastic and insightful.

Savage Appetites: Four True Stories of Women, Crime and Obsession, Rachel Monroe

Rachel Monroe confesses right off that she’s among the legion of women who are the main audience for true-crime TV shows, books, films, any medium that will satisfy that deep-down craving during periods when she is in a “crime funk.” Savage Appetites is organized around the stories of four women — The Detective, The Victim, The Defender, The Killer — who become obsessed with crime (one of her subjects triggered her passion when she moved into the guest house at 10050 Cielo Drive in L.A. in 1990, 21 years after Sharon Tate and her friends were murdered in the adjacent mansion).

Passionate Spirit: The Life of Alma Mahler, Cate Haste

This is a story of an ambitious woman (Alma Mahler aspired to be the first woman to compose a major opera) who marries a great man (the conductor/composer Gustav Mahler) and is remembered as a muse rather than a creator in her own right. Biographer Cate Haste describes her as “a femme fatale who successfully defined her life through love.” She certainly had a good eye for talented men: after Mahler came architect Walter Gropius, founder of the Bauhaus School, followed by novelist Franz Werfel (The Song of Bernadette).

Anne of Green Gables: The Original Manuscript, L.M. Montgomery,edited by Carolyn Strom Collins