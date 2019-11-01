Parmalat: 50 years in the yogurt business with three ingredients

The Parmalat plant in west Etobicoke has been producing yogurt for nearly 50 years! The 92,000-square foot facility employs 160 people who work together to produce the top-selling yogurt in Canada. There are only three ingredients in the nation's favourite yogurt: Canadian milk, cream and cultures. Parmalat transforms 50 million litres of milk into delicious Astro Original Balkan 6 per cent every year. The plant, its processes and staff are dedicated to quality and consistency from start to finish.

All the processes, ingredient inputs and product outputs, are overseen in the control room.

The yogurt is stored in seven giant vats before heading to the filler lines.

Tubs are topped up with yogurt on the Hamba Line 3 filler.

After filling, the yogurt moves through the plant on conveyors, to the palletizing station.

Once the product comes off the filling line, it is set on pallets and moved through the process to the ‘hot room’ for incubation.

The tub on the left has been through the four-hour incubation period in the ‘hot room’, while the contents of the other tub are still in a liquid state. After 24 hours of refrigeration the yogurt would be set for shipping to retailers.