Five fun things to do in Waterloo Region, Sept. 13 to 15

Stories Aloud Open Mike Storytelling

You are welcome to come to listen, but if our story charm should work its magic, you are welcome to share a tale. Experienced tellers available by arrangement to coach (optional). Every second Friday

Location and Venue: 25 Regina St. S., Waterloo, ON, N2J 1R8 (Button Factory Arts) Event date and time: Friday, September 13, 2019 8:00PM - 11:59PM Audience: Adults Price: $5

Belmont Village Bestival

A two-day, family-friendly music and arts festival in the heart of Belmont Village (to Sept. 15)

Location and Venue: Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON, (Belmont Village) Event date and time: Saturday, September 14, 2019 10:00AM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free admission

Waterloo Regional Police Chorus in Concert

With special guest, Rory Franklin, Jamaican classical singer. Hosted by the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region. Call or email for tickets

Location and Venue: 250 Old Chicopee Dr., Kitchener, ON, N2A 4J2 (Grandview Baptist Church) Event date and time: Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:00PM - 9:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $20

