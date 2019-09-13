St. Mary's 'Hike for Heart' this Sunday

There is a real sense of connection among those touched by a journey of healing, and comfort found in knowing they are not alone.

With that in mind, the annual St. Mary’s Hike for Heart provides an opportunity for cardiac survivors to reunite with each other and the St. Mary’s caregivers who helped guide and encourage their recovery to an improved heart-healthy lifestyle. Accompanied by their loved ones, these Heart Heroes come together to celebrate the joy of recovery.

“Those days in the hospital were some of the toughest of my life, and yet the nurses and everyone helped me feel that I was doing okay – I wish they could see me now!” says former patient Margaret Geerts.

This year’s Hike for Heart takes place this Sunday, Sept. 15, at the beautiful Laurel Creek Conservation Area. Hikers will choose the route that’s right for them – a 1km, 3km or 5km trail hike, or a 1km smooth path, through forests and open meadows.

Following their hike, participants will be treated to a barbecue lunch, and enjoy a chance to reconnect with St. Mary’s cardiac physicians and staff, and their friends met while attending St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation program.

“It’s great to see survivors leave the cardiac program healthier, and ready for their new journey. Over time we develop grate relationships with the participants, at Hike for Heart it’s great to see them again, to see their continued progress and catch up,” says Ryan Densmore, Registered Kinesiologist with St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehabilitation program, and member of the Hike for Heart organizing committee.

At Hike for Heart, cardiac disease survivors get to share with their loved ones that moment of crossing the finish line in celebration of how far they’ve come in their recovery.

Hike for Heart or organized by a dedicated committee of former patients, volunteers, St. Mary’s Rehab & Foundation staff.

As the Regional Cardiac Care Centre, St. Mary's General Hospital must address the needs of a rapidly expanding population, which includes increasingly aging and complex patients who require access to high quality, specialized cardiac services close to home. Funds raised through Hike for Heart will support the purchase of needed equipment for St. Mary’s Regional Cardiac Care Centre, specifically the current effort to equip a much-needed third cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s.

“Over the past five years, we’ve seen about a 30 percent increase in catheterization procedures at St. Mary’s two labs, comparable to what other centres accomplish with three or four facilities. With a projected total of over 4,300 procedures this year, our resources are stretched to maximum capacity. Estimated to grow another 20 percent in the next five years, there is a significant risk to patient care unless a third catheterization lab is added,” states Dr. Brian McNamara, Chief of Cardiovascular Services at St. Mary’s Cardiac Care Centre.