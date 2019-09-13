Try something different with a Trinidadian chickpea roti

2 cans (19oz/540 ml each) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

4 cups (640 g) potatoes, peeled and diced (about 4 potatoes)

3 cups (750 ml) water

1 cup (150 g) frozen peas, thawed

4 green onions, chopped

Split Pea Purée

1 tbsp onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 cup (110 g) yellow split peas, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) water

Dough

2 cups (300 g) unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup (150 g) whole wheat flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 cup (250 ml) warm water

2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil

Melted butter, for cooking

Chickpea Curry

In a large skillet over medium heat, soften the onion in the oil. Add the garlic, ginger, thyme, curry powder and red pepper flakes. Cook for 1 minute. Add the chickpeas, potatoes and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Add the peas and green onion. Let simmer for 2 minutes, mashing a few potato pieces with a fork to thicken the curry. Season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Split Pea Purée

Meanwhile, in a small pot over medium-high heat, soften the onion in the oil. Add the spices and split peas. Cook for 1 minute, stirring to coat the peas. Add the water and season with salt. Bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the peas are cooked but still firm and have absorbed all of the water.

In a food processor, pulse the split pea mixture until the peas are the size of breadcrumbs. Set aside.

Dough

In a bowl, combine the flours, baking powder and salt. Add the water and oil. Using a wooden spoon, mix until the dough forms a ball. On a lightly floured work surface, knead the dough for 1 or 2 minutes or until completely smooth. Wrap in plastic wrap and let rest for 10 minutes.

Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a disc about 5 inches (13 cm) in diameter. Working one at a time, place 2 tbsp of the split pea purée in the centre of each disc. Bring the edges towards the centre until they meet, then pinch them closed. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Wrap each piece of dough in plastic wrap or cover with a towel to keep from drying out.

On a lightly floured work surface, roll out each piece of dough to a circle 10 inches (25 cm) in diameter.

Brush a large non-stick skillet with butter and place over medium-high heat. Cook one circle of dough at a time for about 1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate and cover with a towel to keep warm.

To Serve

Spread 1 cup (250 ml) of chickpea curry in the centre of each piece of dough. Close by folding the sides in towards each other and turn so the folds are underneath. Delicious served with tamarind sauce and hot sauce.

Servings 8

Tamarind Sauce

1/2 lb (225 g) tamarind pulp, broken into pieces

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) water

2 tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

In a small pot, bring all of the ingredients to a boil. Turn the heat to low and let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Pass the mixture through a sieve, using the back of a ladle to extract as much liquid as possible. The resulting sauce will be thick and smooth. Add water if needed.

Note: You can find tamarind pulp in Asian or Latin-American grocery stores.

Output 1 1/2 cups (375 ml)

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes