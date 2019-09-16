New beer-infused bratwurst unites Kitchener-Waterloo tradition with Munich flavour

Three leading Waterloo-region business are joining forces to create an offering unlike any other this Oktoberfest season — the Waterloo Beer Bratwurst, created by the unique partnership of Bingemans Oktoberfest, Waterloo Brewing and Stemmler Meats.

The Waterloo Beer Bratwurst is an authentic old-style Bavarian bratwurst recipe with a local twist – Waterloo Brewing’s best seller Craft Lager is infused right in the sausage. A limited quantity are available now and throughout the Oktoberfest season at a few exclusive locations.

“Our goal has always been to curate Oktoberfest experiences that are consumer centric,” says Mark Bingeman, president at Bingemans. “These experiences engage our local community, and also draw tourists from outside of the tri-city area to visit Waterloo Region during the fall season. The excitement of this initiative and others we are developing are paving the way for an even more robust 2020 Oktoberfest season.”

All partners involved are very excited as this initiative opens the door to provide the public with even more innovative products and experiences in the years to come.

“One of the most prevalent experiences during the Oktoberfest season is pairing delicious seasonal food with great beer,” says George Croft, president and CEO of Waterloo Brewing. “When this opportunity was presented, we immediately knew we wanted to be a part of it. This has become a catalyst for other concepts and events where we can feature beer of all kinds with culinary offerings to help invigorate even more aspects of Oktoberfest.”

“We have always wanted to be involved with Oktoberfest,” says Kevin Stemmler, CEO of Stemmler Meats. “When Bingemans and Waterloo Brewing approached us, we couldn’t wait to get started as this is a collaboration that has ushered in exciting future opportunities for unique offerings during the festival season and beyond.”

This must-try Waterloo Beer Bratwurst will be available exclusively at Bingemans Oktoberfest events, Waterloo Brewing’s retail store and Stemmler Meats, meaning that the public can enjoy the fantastic offerings of the Bingemans Oktoberfest, as well as bring the celebrations into their own homes and patios to experience true gemuchlicheit.

