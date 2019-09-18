Black Walnut Acoustic Open Stage

Acoustic Music Coffee House open stage night presented by Cedar Hills Community Group; doors open and sign-in for performers at 7:15 p.m.; free parking; entrance at rear of community centre

Location and Venue: 216 Mill St., Kitchener, ON, (Mill Courtland Community Centre) Event date and time: Friday, September 20, 2019 7:30PM - 10:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: $3

More details

Ice Cream for Breakfast Fundraiser

Madison Letizi, a Wish Kid who was granted her wish a few years ago serves Ice Cream for Breakfast for donations to the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Location and Venue: 505 Franklin St. N., Kitchener, ON, N2A 4K7 (Stanley Park Community Centre) Event date and time: Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:00AM - 12:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Donations accepted

More details

Doors Open Waterloo Region

Architecture, heritage and tech open house event; 2019 theme: water; discover the secret places of Waterloo Region; children's activities, music, drama, walking tours and other special events; https://www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/waterloo-region

Location and Venue: Kitchener and Waterloo area, Waterloo, ON, (various sites) Event date and time: Saturday, September 21, 2019 10:00AM - 5:00PM Audience: All Ages Price: Free

More details