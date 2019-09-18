Smita's Eats: Spicy corn and kidney bean pasta

• Cooking oil

Steps:

• In a pot on the stove, put in two teaspoons of oil and heat up

• When oil is warm enough, put in chopped onions

• After onions have become translucent, add in kidney beans and corn

• Cover the pot and let the ingredients cook for about three minutes while letting them sizzle

• Add in Sriracha sauced based on preferences, cook in

• Add pasta sauce based on amount desired, cover pot.

• Let sauce simmer for about five minutes

• Based on preference of spice level, add in more Sriracha sauce

• Cover pot, let sauce simmer for about five to seven minutes

• Add in boiled pasta, mix all together until desired heat is reached.

