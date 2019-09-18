Smita's Eats: Spicy corn and kidney bean pasta

Looking to cook a quick Wednesday night meal? Look no further, as Kitchener Post releases the first instalment of Smita's Eats today.
On the docket for the day is a family favourite, spicy corn and kidney bean pasta.
Ingredients for spicy corn and kidney bean pasta:
• Six cups of boiled pasta
• Pasta sauce(store bought)
• Two cups of kidney beans(boiled from can)
• One cup of frozen corn
• One chopped onion
• Sriracha sauce
• Cooking oil
• In a pot on the stove, put in two teaspoons of oil and heat up
• When oil is warm enough, put in chopped onions
• After onions have become translucent, add in kidney beans and corn
• Cover the pot and let the ingredients cook for about three minutes while letting them sizzle
• Add in Sriracha sauced based on preferences, cook in
• Add pasta sauce based on amount desired, cover pot.
• Let sauce simmer for about five minutes
• Based on preference of spice level, add in more Sriracha sauce
• Cover pot, let sauce simmer for about five to seven minutes
• Add in boiled pasta, mix all together until desired heat is reached.
For more recipes, click here.
