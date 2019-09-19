The Aud to host stop on Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue's farewell tour

The Aud in Kitchener will play host to one of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s final skates together when Rock The Rink makes its tour stop on Nov. 2.
Fans will extend their congratulations to the duo on their storied career of 22 years when the incredible Rock The Rink cast, take to the ice here in November.
Rock The Rink will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, plus a U.S. stop. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, and will bring world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S., including Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, Russian Olympic Gold Medalists and World Champions, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott.
Opening the show will be featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods
Tickets are on sale now at rocktherink.com. The cross-country tour launches Saturday, Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, BC and will hit over 30 cities before wrapping in St. John’s, NL. The tour, which is presented by Round Room, is proud of its continued relationship with Bell Media as the official tour media sponsor.
ROCK THE RINK TOUR:
October 5 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
October 6 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre
October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Thunderbird Arena
October 10 – Red Deer, AB – ENMAX Centrium Arena
October 11 – Dawson Creek, BC – Encana Events Centre
October 12 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre
October 13 – Grande Prairie, AB – Revolution Place
October 16 – Calgary, AB – Stampede Corral
October 17 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre
October 18 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
October 19 – Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre
October 20 – Brandon, MB – Keystone Centre
October 29 – Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens
October 30 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
November 1 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena
November 2 – Kitchener, ON – Memorial Auditorium
November 3 – Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre
November 6 – Mississauga, ON – Paramount Fine Foods Centre
November 7 – Ottawa, ON – TD Place
November 8 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre
November 9 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre
November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
November 13 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre
November 14 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
November 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre
November 16 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre
November 17 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre
November 23 – St. John’s, NL – Mile One Centre
