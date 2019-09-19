The Aud to host stop on Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue's farewell tour

WhatsOn Sep 19, 2019 Kitchener Post

The Aud in Kitchener will play host to one of Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue’s final skates together when Rock The Rink makes its tour stop on Nov. 2.

Fans will extend their congratulations to the duo on their storied career of 22 years when the incredible Rock The Rink cast, take to the ice here in November.

Rock The Rink will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, plus a U.S. stop. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, and will bring world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S., including Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, Russian Olympic Gold Medalists and World Champions, Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov, and Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott.

Opening the show will be featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods

Tickets are on sale now at rocktherink.com. The cross-country tour launches Saturday, Oct. 5 in Abbotsford, BC and will hit over 30 cities before wrapping in St. John’s, NL. The tour, which is presented by Round Room, is proud of its continued relationship with Bell Media as the official tour media sponsor.

ROCK THE RINK TOUR:

October 5 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 6 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Thunderbird Arena

October 10 – Red Deer, AB – ENMAX Centrium Arena

October 11 – Dawson Creek, BC – Encana Events Centre

October 12 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

October 13 – Grande Prairie, AB – Revolution Place

October 16 – Calgary, AB – Stampede Corral

October 17 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

October 18 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

October 19 – Medicine Hat, AB – Canalta Centre

October 20 – Brandon, MB – Keystone Centre

October 29 – Sault Ste Marie, ON – GFL Memorial Gardens

October 30 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

November 1 – Sudbury, ON – Sudbury Arena

November 2 – Kitchener, ON – Memorial Auditorium

November 3 – Kingston, ON – Leon’s Centre

November 6 – Mississauga, ON – Paramount Fine Foods Centre

November 7 – Ottawa, ON – TD Place

November 8 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre

November 9 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

November 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

November 13 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre

November 14 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

November 15 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

November 16 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre

November 17 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

November 23 – St. John’s, NL – Mile One Centre

 

