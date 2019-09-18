Cast Iron Chef Competition at Kitchener's Schneider Haus National Historic Site, Oct. 5

Schneider Haus National Historic Site will host the first ever Cast Iron Chef Competition on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 3 p.m.

Three teams will participate, with each team vying to win using a different cooking method.

“Schneider Haus staff, culinary historian Carolyn Blackstock, and special guest Chef Nick Benninger, owner and head chef of the Fat Sparrow Restaurant Group, will battle it out and attempt to prepare a delicious dish with mystery 19th century ingredients," said Antoinette Duplessis, historic sites supervisor for Schneider Haus National Historic Site. "Each team will use different historical cooking methods including a wood-fired cook stove, an open hearth, and a wood-fired bake oven. It will be exciting to see which dish will come out on top."

Celebrity guest judges for the competition will be cookbook author Rose Murray, local food writer and restaurant reviewer Jasmine Mangalaseril, and local food advocate Susan Cook-Scheerer.