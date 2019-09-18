Unwind with this pressure cooker pork satay after a long day

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey

2 tsp (10 ml) sambal oelek, or more to taste

3/4 cup (180 ml) peanut butter

1/2 cup (125 ml) plain 10% yogurt

1/2 cup (20 g) cilantro, finely chopped

1/4 cup (40 g) roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped

Preheat the pressure cooker on the Sauté function for 2 minutes. Brown half of the pork at a time in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Just before the last batch of pork has finished browning, add the white parts of the green onions, garlic and ginger. Continue cooking for 2 minutes. Add the broth, lime juice, soy sauce, honey and sambal oelek. Mix well.

Cover and select the Meat function. Set the machine to cook for 25 minutes.

Let the pressure release naturally for at least 15 minutes. Once the pressure is released, remove the lid. Remove 1 cup (250 ml) of the cooking juice and pour into a bowl. Add the peanut butter and whisk to combine. Pour back into the pressure cooker and add the green parts of the green onions. Mix well and adjust the seasoning. Serve in bowls with basmati rice, if desired. Garnish with yogurt, cilantro and peanuts.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

