Flatbread pizzas with ground meat a hearty treat

FLATBREAD PIZZAS WITH GROUND MEAT (LAHMAJOUN)
1/2 lb (225 g) lean ground beef
1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, chopped
1 tbsp sweet paprika
1/2 tsp ground allspice
1 tomato, seeded and chopped
2 tbsp (30 ml) plain yogurt
1 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
1 tbsp mint, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
4 Greek pitas or naan breads, about 8 inches (20 cm) in diameter
With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425 F (220 C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, lightly brown the meat in the oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the onion, garlic and spices. Continue cooking for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.
Transfer the mixture to a food processor. Add the tomato, yogurt and herbs. Pulse the mixture a few times until creamy (see note). Adjust the seasoning.
Place the pitas on the prepared baking sheet and spread each one with one-quarter of the meat mixture. Bake for 12 minutes or until the flatbreads are lightly golden. Let cool, then garnish with more parsley and mint.
Makes 4 servings.
NOTE: Be careful not to grind the meat mixture too finely — you want a meaty texture, not a paste.
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
