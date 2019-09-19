Flatbread pizzas with ground meat a hearty treat

1 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

1 tbsp mint, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

4 Greek pitas or naan breads, about 8 inches (20 cm) in diameter

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 425 F (220 C). Line a baking sheet with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, lightly brown the meat in the oil, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. Add the onion, garlic and spices. Continue cooking for 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from the heat.

Transfer the mixture to a food processor. Add the tomato, yogurt and herbs. Pulse the mixture a few times until creamy (see note). Adjust the seasoning.

Place the pitas on the prepared baking sheet and spread each one with one-quarter of the meat mixture. Bake for 12 minutes or until the flatbreads are lightly golden. Let cool, then garnish with more parsley and mint.

Makes 4 servings.

NOTE: Be careful not to grind the meat mixture too finely — you want a meaty texture, not a paste.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes