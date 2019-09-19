Disappointment with Liberals permeates JWR book

"My fear, and disappointment, is that despite sounding the alarm, providing advice, pushing and challenging, sharing perspectives of lived Indigenous experience, providing a lens into the reality of being Indigenous, the federal government has fallen back, once again, into a pattern of trying to 'manage the problem' with Indigenous Peoples and make incremental and limited shifts, rather than transforming the status quo," Wilson-Raybould said in a chapter adapted from a speech she delivered in April.

Some of the frustration stems from how the Liberal government was handling its promised new legislative framework that was meant to pave the way towards Indigenous Peoples in Canada having stronger rights and greater control over their own destinies.

It became a source of tension between Wilson-Raybould, who had long pushed for First Nations to be able to emerge out from under the Indian Act, and Carolyn Bennett, the minister for Crown-Indigenous relations, as well as other cabinet ministers.

She also expressed her frustration at how mainstream politics treats women, especially Indigenous women, noting how she had not really considered herself a feminist until she came to Ottawa — especially after she felt compelled to resign from cabinet and was forced out of caucus.

"This experience made me see more clearly than ever that Ottawa, politics, and its modes of functioning maintain norms and patterns that are not always compatible with my culture, my world view or my gender," she wrote in the introduction, which many will read as an implicit criticism of Trudeau, who has made feminism so central to his identity as prime minister.

"For sure, society has changed, and politics have changed. And we can be proud as Canadians because of this. But Canadian society still has not changed nearly enough."

Wilson-Raybould won the riding of Vancouver Granville as a star Liberal candidate in 2015 with 44 per cent of the vote.

This time, she is up against Liberal candidate Taleeb Noormohamed, a tech entrepreneur, NDP candidate Yvonne Hanson, a climate activist, and Conservative Zach Segal, a former political staffer in Ottawa. The Green candidate is Louise Boutin, a realtor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.

By Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press