These supper pancakes have a savoury twist

Soft-Boiled Eggs

4 eggs, at room temperature

In a pot of simmering water, carefully add the eggs with a spoon. Cook for 6 minutes. Remove the eggs from the pot, keeping the cooking water (see note). Rinse the eggs under cold running water for at least 1 minute. Gently peel the eggs. Set aside.

NOTE: You can reheat the eggs by placing them in the hot cooking water for a couple of seconds. We recommend soft-boiled eggs, but poached eggs are equally delicious.

Parsley Pesto

2 cups (50 g) fresh baby spinach

1 cup (45 g) flat-leaf parsley (leaves and stems)

1/2 cup (50 g) roasted pecans

6 tbsp (90 ml) olive oil

1 garlic clove, chopped

In a pot of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach for 30 seconds. Drain and squeeze the spinach to remove all excess water.

In a food processor or blender, purée the spinach with the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Makes 3/4 cup (180 ml). Freezes well.

Buckwheat Pancakes

1 cup (150 g) buckwheat flour

1 1/3 cup (325 ml) water

1 tbsp (15 ml) melted butter

1/2 tsp (2 ml) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 ml) salt

1/4 cup (25 g) cheddar cheese, finely grated

1/4 cup (60 ml) parsley pesto (see recipe)

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients, except for the pesto.

In a large, lightly buttered non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook 4 pancakes at a time, using about 2 tbsp (30 ml) of batter for each pancake. Flip the pancakes when bubbles start to form on the surface. Set aside on a plate and keep warm.

Place 2 pancakes on each serving plate. Spread each one with pesto and cover with the cauliflower salad. Cut the eggs in half and place a half on each pancake. Serves 4.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes