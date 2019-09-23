Give your packed lunch some punch with this sweet and spicy chicken bowl

Salad

4 oz (115 g) rice noodles

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups (220 g) pineapple, diced

2 tbsp (30 ml) rice vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) mirin

1/4 tsp (1 ml) Sriracha

1/4 cup (10 g) basil leaves, torn

Chicken

In a large bowl, combine the chili sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire, Sriracha and garlic. Add the chicken to the marinade and toss to coat. Season with pepper. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours or overnight.

Salad

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the rice noodles for 3 minutes or until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain well and set aside.

Preheat the grill, setting the burners to medium-high. Oil the grate.

Meanwhile, in another bowl, combine the celery, pineapple, vinegar, mirin and Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Grill the chicken for 6 minutes on each side or until cooked through. On a work surface, cut the chicken into cubes.

Add the basil to the salad. Divide the noodles among four bowls. Garnish with the salad and chicken.

Makes 4 servings

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes