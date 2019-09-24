The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending September 22, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. The Institute by Stephen King - 9781982110598 - (Scribner)
2. The Testaments by Margaret Atwood - 9780385543798 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell - 9780316535625 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Land of Wolves by Craig Johnson - 9780525522515 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. The Pillars of the Earth by Ken Follett - 9781101442197 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Killer Instinct by Howard Roughan & James Patterson - 9780316422345 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Permanent Record by Edward Snowden - 9781250237248 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
9. Met Her Match by Jude Deveraux - 9781488088605 - (MIRA Books)
10. Flame by Chelle Bliss - No ISBN Available - (Bliss Ink)
