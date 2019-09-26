USA TODAY Bestsellers

11. "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood (Anchor)

12. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

13. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

14. "The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade" by Max Brallier and Douglas Holgate (Viking Books for Young Readers)

15. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

16. "It" by Stephan King (Scribner)

17. "Room on the Broom" by Julia Donaldson and Alex Scheffler (Puffin)

18. "The Stalking" by Heather Graham (Harlequin)

19. "That Will Never Work by Marc Randolph (Little, Brown)

20. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

21. "Shut Up and Listen!" by Tilman Fertitta (Harper Collins)

22. "Dungeons & Dragons: Baldur's Gate" by Wizards RPG Team (Wizards of the Coast)

23. "A Little Hatred" by Joe Abercrombie (Orbit)

24. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

25. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper Paperbacks)

