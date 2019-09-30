Ghost Walks commence at Castle Kilbride

Ghost stories abound when in comes to the jewel of Wilmot, Castle Kilbride. There’s a long history of scary sitings and things that go bump but now, in conjunction with Hamilton’s Ghost Walks, the castle gets a formal tour of its ghouls.

Ghost Walks organizes several tours around the Golden Horseshoe with Castle Kilbride being its newest addition. Before developing a tour, the company researches both the history and previous spirit activity known on the premises. Next they invite paranormal investigators and psychics in for a nighttime, cold call to see what they can pick up both intuitively and with specialized equipment. The investigators know nothing about the building’s history.

In Castle Kilbride’s case, they picked up on a woman “dancing in grief” in the parlour, a little girl’s voice on an electronic voice phenomena (EVP) recorder, and a mischievous boy hiding and tripping people in the attic. Each of these events, were corroborated by the research or by personal experiences by staff or visitors prior to their investigation.

During the tour, costumed guides elaborate on the castle’s rich history, and on other tales like the dining room cabinet that won’t stay closed, or the divots in freshly made beds that look like someone had just sat in them. Taylor Hayes, a supervisor at the museum, has experienced many of theses phenomena herself.

“After the first tour in July, we were closing down and all the rooms were pitch black. Our security monitors showed movement (on the master computer screen) and they were really going off,” she recounted.

Orbs could be seen on the monitors and the electronic sensors, as indicated by a yellow bell on the computer screen, were lit up for many of the 12 rooms under surveillance.

“Visitors will also add to the stories we already know,” said Ghost Walks owner Daniel Cumerlato. “A gentleman visitor told me how he used to take tours here as a school kid. When the teachers weren’t looking, they would play a game on the back stairs where they would stand on them and wait to be pushed (by a spirit). He said he didn’t believe it until it happened to him and now he’s a believer.”

Unfortunately, no spirits came out to play for the guests who came from as far away as Toronto and London on this month’s tour, but Ghost Walks is hosting two more evenings on Oct. 12 and Oct. 25 to see if they can be stirred. Reservations and pre-payment are required and can be made at https://ghostwalks.com/castle-kilbride/