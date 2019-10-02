Smita's Eats: How to make pulao(Indian-style vegetable rice)

Ingredients

- Two cups of Basmati rice, four cups of water, three cups of vegetables of your choice, green chilli peppers (optional) two teaspoons of cumin seeds, salt according to taste, two teaspoons of oil.

Steps

- Put stove to maximum heat, put in two teaspoons of oil

- When oil is warm enough, put in two teaspoons of cumin seeds

- Add in two cups of basmati rice

- Add all vegetables(quantity based on preference), including green chilli peppers if you like

-Let it heat up through and through, and add in salt

- Add in four cups of water to the rice

- Keep the heat up to high, cover pot with lid till water boils