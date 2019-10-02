Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending Oct 2, 2019

10. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur (5)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown (3)

2. Inside Out, Demi Moore, HarperCollins Canada (1)

3. Truth Be Told, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster (1)

4. Over the Top, Jonathan Van Ness, HarperOne (1)

5. Permanent Record, Edward Snowden, Henry Holt (2)

6. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown (45)

7. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (83)

8. High School, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Simon & Schuster (1)

9. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada (6)

10. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins (5)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

2. The Handmaid’s Tale (2011 edition), Margaret Atwood, McClelland & Stewart

3. Elevator Pitch, Linwood Barclay, Doubleday Canada

4. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

5. Someone We Know, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

6. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat Books

7. The Innocents, Michael Crummey, Doubleday Canada

8. The Truth About Magic, Atticus, Saint Martin’s Griffin

9. Immortal Born, Lynsay Sands, Avon Books

10. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Vintage Canada

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. Truth Be Told, Beverley McLachlin, Simon & Schuster

3. High School, Sara Quin, Tegan Quin, Simon & Schuster

4. The Vagina Bible, Jen Gunter, Random House Canada

5. The Wake, Linden MacIntyre, HarperCollins

6. From the Ashes, Jesse Thistle, Simon & Schuster

7. From Where I Stand, Jody Wilson-Raybould, Purich

8. On Fire, Naomi Klein, Knopf Canada

9. Had It Coming, Robyn Doolittle, Allen Lane

10. Murdered Midas, Charlotte Gray, HarperCollins Canada

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

2. For Whom the Ball Rolls, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

3. The Tyrant’s Tomb (Trials of Apollo, Book 4), Rick Riordan, Hyperion Books for Children

4. Boy-Crazy Stacey, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

5. Sharon, Lois and Bram’s Skinnamarink, Sharon Hampson, Lois Lillienstein, Bram Morrison, Qin Leng, Tundra

6. Hug It Out!, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

7. Hey Grandude!, Paul McCartney, Kathryn Durst, Random House Books for Young Readers

8. An Elephant & Piggie Biggie 2!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

9. Captain Underpants and the Preposterous Plight of the Purple Potty People, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

10. The Wonky Donkey, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

1. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The Ride of a Lifetime, Robert Iger, Joel Lovell, Random House

3. Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki, Plata

4. Atomic Habits, James Clear, Avery

5. Start with Why, Simon Sinek, Portfolio Trade

6. StrengthsFinder 2.0, Tom Rath, Gallup Press

7. How Business Works, Dorling Kindersley Publishing Staff, Alexandra Black, DK

8. Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books

9. Legacy, James Kerr, Constable

10. Stillness is the Key, Ryan Holiday, Portfolio

* number of weeks on list

Trending

This week marks a milestone. The autumnal deluge of books has swept “12 Rules for Life” from both the Original and the Canadian Non-Fiction lists, the first time that has happened since its publication in January 2018. Could Jordan Peterson ever have dreamt he would be unseated by the publication of memoirs by actor Demi Moore, former Supreme Court Justice Beverley McLachlin and Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming guy on Netflix’s “Queer Eye”? Mind, “12 Rules” has sold more than three million copies, so you could argue it’s reached well-nigh every member of its target audience. But the slip wasn’t a little one: No. 21 on the Original list and No. 11 on the Canadian list.

One puzzling entry this week is Cherie Dimaline’s new book, “Empire of Wild,” which debuted last week at No. 6 on the Canadian list. This week it has slipped to No. 20. Meanwhile, “The Marrow Thieves,” Dimaline’s 2017 YA crossover novel, had sufficiently robust sales last week to replace it at No. 6. It’s hard to understand why the older book is surpassing the new book. Both deal with Indigenous themes, though the former was a YA crossover novel and the latter classified as an adult novel. Moreover, the new book has the publishing might of Random House Canada behind it; the first book, which has become a perennial favourite since its publication, came from Canadian indie Cormorant Books under its Dancing Cat imprint. This week Dimaline tweeted more good news for “The Marrow Thieves”: “So proud – the French translation of The Marrow Thieves is up for a second Governor General’s Award. Congrats to the brilliant Madeleine Stratford and Boreal on a magnificent job. Let’s bring home the French GG to match the English GG!”

-Sarah Murdoch