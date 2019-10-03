University of Waterloo to launch Centre for Astrophysics

The University of Waterloo will officially launch the Waterloo Centre for Astrophysics (WCA) on Friday, Oct. 4.

The WCA is designed to attract and host young researchers and students from across the world and to build on the body of work already taking place at the University of Waterloo, including in the areas of black holes and dark matter.

The WCA builds on the Mike and Ophelia Lazaridis Distinguished Chair in Astrophysics and will be under the leadership of the Chair, Will Percival, professor of astrophysics at Waterloo.

As part of its mandate, the WCA will seek to answer some of the biggest questions in astrophysics and will share their findings outside of the scientific community through public talks and events with a particular focus on young people and communities under-exposed to the field.