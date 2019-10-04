Personal stories about nature are striking a chord with book buyers

Marc Hamer begins his nature memoir, “How to Catch a Mole,” with a modest promise. “I think the only certainty I can give you about this book,” he writes in the prologue, “is that by the end you will know a lot more about moles.”

On that point, the Welsh molecatcher, gardener — and debut author — does not disappoint. Yet he also tells his own inspiring life story, a journey from living homeless off the land to his life today, easing into retirement, joyfully married, and finding critical and commercial success as a published writer. Though the book won’t be published in North America until Oct. 10, its Vancouver publisher, Greystone Booksk has already commissioned a second printing due to glowing advance buzz and consumer demand.

Hamer has been surprised to find himself sitting on panels at literary festivals alongside more traditional nature writers. “A lot of nature writing is pure description of the world and why it’s like that,” he says. “There are no human beings there.” By contrast, “How To Catch A Mole” soars on the plain-spoken yet eloquent observations of its author and incorporates poetry and philosophy.

Memoir itself has been a reliably strong category — take the two bestselling books in Canada between January and June as examples, Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” and Tara Westover’s “Educated.” Now a subsection of memoir that uses personal experience to reveal insights into nature is resonating with readers as well.

Memoir-driven nature books have proven to be bestsellers at Creemore, Ont., bookstore Curiosity House Books. “I feel like sometimes the academic books may be too heavy,” observes co-owner Rina Barone, one of the founders of September’s environmentally conscious Dunedin Literary Festival, which is held in a forested park by a river in Creemore.

Recent bestsellers have included Kyo Maclear’s “Birds Art Life” (Doubleday Canada) and Helen Macdonald’s “H is for Hawk” (Hamish Hamilton), both memoirs in which the author juxtaposes the mortality of their fathers against an exploration of birding. Other popular reads have included Robin Wall Kimmerer’s “Braiding Sweetgrass” (Milkweed Editions), in which the author draws on her formal education as a botanist, her cultural education as an Indigenous woman, and her own personal narrative; and the work of botanist Diana Beresford-Kroeger, whose latest book, “To Speak for The Trees” (Penguin Random House Canada), contextualizes her insights into the importance of forests through her childhood education by Celtic elders following the death of her parents.

“What’s happening [environmentally] right now in the world is kind of scary,” Barone says. “To learn more about what we can do in our own lives, how we can help fight climate change, people are trying to seek those answers.”

Journalist Joanna Pocock was wrestling with that angst when she moved to Montana. She found herself inspired to write a series of essays about the relationships local communities held with the environment.

She attended a wolf-trapping course that vibrated with political tension over animal rights; met with a “rewilder” who has spent 35 years in a self-imposed exile on the land, replanting lost vegetation; and visited an ecosexual camp, a sex-positive community of people who give equal reverence to their relationships with the Earth as to their relationships with people. It wasn’t until she wove those essays together with her own anxieties about the environment, politics, and navigating mid-life that she found she had written her first book. “Surrender: The Call of the American West” was published by House of Anansi Press on Sept. 24.

“In Britain there is a tradition of nature writing that posits nature as ‘other’ to humans,” the Irish-Canadian writer says. “It’s more observational. I needed to put myself and the people around me into nature in order to be able to write about nature.”