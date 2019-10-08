5 events you should check out to kick-off Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

Join hosts Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky and council as they kick-off the 51st annual Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest celebrations with a free lunch courtesy of Pillers. Onkel Hans, Miss Oktoberfest and live music will entertain and greet people at the annual event which gets underway at 11:30 a.m. at Waterloo Public Square, 75 King St. S.

This year’s official opening ceremony will shift to King and Frederick streets in Downtown Kitchener and is slated to take place Friday at 11:15 a.m. Since 1969, the Festival has grown from a weekend event in one festhalle, to a nine-day, internationally famous festival that attracts more than 700,000 participants. This year's Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is bigger and better than ever with over 40 Family & Cultural Events and festhallen.

A Bavarian village stretching all the way from the King/Frederick intersection to Kitchener City hall will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 pm. on Friday and Saturday, with a marketplace, live music and dance performances, a beer garden and midway.