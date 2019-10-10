What’s current in futuristic fiction

The British novelist Robert Harris has covered a lot of ground in his historical fiction — from ancient Rome to the Second World War — but in The Second Sleep he travels even further afield, into the distant future.

It is a future easily mistaken for the past. Civilization has taken a great leap backward after the collapse of 2025, leaving the world in a new dark age that looks very much like the last one. But when a young priest named Christopher Fairfax comes to the village of Addicott the past starts coming to light in some strange and disturbing ways.

The obvious comparison here is to Walter M. Miller Jr.’s classic 1959 novel A Canticle for Leibowitz, though the depiction of society slipping back into medieval lifeways, with science replaced by religion, has since become a commonplace for a lot of post-apocalyptic fiction.

Harris is an experienced storyteller and he builds the mystery of what’s buried underneath the Devil’s Chair nicely. There is also an implicit critique of the fragility of our own civilization in the proceedings. The ending is abrupt, but we might chalk that up to expectations of a sequel.

The Rosewater Redemption

By Tade Thompson

(Orbit, 405 pages, $22.99)

The Rosewater Redemption marks the triumphant conclusion of Tade Thompson’s wonderful Wormwood Trilogy. Humans are standing off against the alien Homians both on the ground in the newly-independent city state of Rosewater and in the magical xenosphere. The winner of this final battle has a world to gain.

There are a lot of characters to follow and story arcs to be resolved, but Thompson manages while at the same time introducing some interesting new wrinkles. Time travel through the xenosphere is just one example, offering a fresh take on this classic SF trope by having avatar-like characters diving into streams of historical data.

It’s not a book you can read as a stand-alone, so if you missed the start of the series you’ll have to go back and get up to speed. That will be time well spent though, as this is a fun trilogy.

Supernova Era

By Cixin Liu (translated by Joel Martinsen)

(Tor, 352 pages, $37.99)

In Supernova Era a nearby star explodes and the resulting radiation has the effect of fatally poisoning all the adults on Earth. Knowing they are dying, the grown-ups initiate a crash course program for the children in order to teach them the knowledge and skills necessary for humanity’s survival.

What begins as a typical Cixin Liu story, with the government bringing scientists and the military together to solve some problem threatening the planet, turns into a broader meditation on human nature and social behaviour as the last adults die and the geopolitical games without frontiers of the Supernova Era get started.

It’s interesting that this novel is coming out at the same time as a re-release of Hugh Howey’s Half Way Home, as both books deal with young people having to create new worlds on their own. What with the recent school strikes against climate change in the news it’s a timely message (though Liu wrote the novel in 1989). But it’s also no coincidence that both books invoke “The Lord of the Flies” as warnings of what can go wrong in such scenarios.