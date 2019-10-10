Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year on display in Kitchener

The Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year exhibit will open at Schneider Haus National Historic Site on Friday, Oct. 11.

“This travelling exhibit features award-winning wildlife photographs promoting the beauty, diversity, value, and vulnerability of wildlife by highlighting the most striking and unique photography depicting natural subjects,” said Antoinette Duplessis, historic sites supervisor for Schneider Haus National Historic Site.

The exhibit presents the 30 winning photographs from the Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year Contest organized by Canadian Geographic in partnership with the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Alliance of Natural History Museums of Canada. Judges selected the top photos from close to 3,800 entries.

The photographs will be on view at the Schneider Haus National Historic Site until Apr. 26, 2020. Schneider Haus is located at 466 Queen Street South in downtown Kitchener. For more information visit www.schneiderhaus.com or call 519-742-7752.

