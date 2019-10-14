In surprise move, authors Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo win 2019 Booker Prize

In a surprise move, the 2019 Booker Prize jury announced two winners of the coveted fiction award: Canadian writer Margaret Atwood for “The Testaments” and British author Bernardine Evaristo for “Girl, Woman, Other,” the first Black woman to win.

The prize, which comes with an award of 50,000 pounds ($83,000) will be split between the two women. The winners were announced at a gala ceremony in London’s Guildhall on Monday.

The Booker Prize has been jointly awarded twice before, to Nadine Gordimer and Stanley Middleton in 1974 and to Michael Ondaatje and Barry Unsworth in 1992. In 1993, the rules were changed so that only one author could win the prize. This is the first time since then that two authors have been announced as joint winners.

Atwood’s “The Testaments” – the highly anticipated follow-up to her the wildly popular novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.” She was the bookie’s favourite to win the prize, and this year marks the second time she won it – the first being in 2000 for “The Blind Assassin.” She’s also been no stranger to shortlist, having also been on it in 1989 for “Cat’s Eye,” in 1986 for “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in 1989 for “Alias Grace” and for “Oryx and Crake” in 2003.

“Girl, Woman, Other” is Everisto’s eighth book of fiction, which she has written alongside essays, drama and writing for BBC radio. Evaristo drew on aspects of the African diaspora, past, present, real and imagined, to inform the book. It follows the lives and struggles of 12 very different characters. Mostly women, Black and British, they tell the stories of their families, friends and lovers, across the country and through the years.

The shortlist was announced on Sept. 3, a week before “The Testaments” was even officially released to the public on Sept. 10. When the longlist was announced in July, the Booker Prize judges were unable to comment on their choice and famously said “Spoiler discretion and a ferocious non-disclosure agreement prevent any description of who, how, why and even where. So this: it’s terrifying and exhilarating.”

The other title with wide Canadian interest was Lucy Ellman’s “Ducks, Newburyport” which was published in North America by small Windsor, Ont., press Biblioasis after being turned down by other big publishers. In the UK a small publisher, Galley Press, published it there after Ellman’s usual publisher, Bloomsbury, also turned it down. It’s a challenging 1,020 page book that is told mostly in one long sentence. The reviewers fell in love with both the book and its narrator, an Ohio housewife who shares here inner thoughts about life in Trump’s America. Interestingly the current longest winning novel is “The Luminaries” by London, Ont.-born Eleanor Catton, in 2013, at 832 pages, which also won Canada’s Governor General’s Award for Fiction.

Also on the finalists list were British-Turkish author Elif Shafak for “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World,” about a prostitute left for dead who, in the last 10-and-a-half minutes of her life, recalls an existence of horrifying brutality and exploitation, but also of beauty and grace, previous winner and multiple nominee Salman Rushdie for “Quichotte,” a modern-day retelling of “Don Quixote,” and Nigeria’s Chigozie Obioma for “An Orchestra of Minorities.

That shortlist of six was selected from 151 books submitted to The Booker Prize, which was open to writers of any nationality, writing in English and published in the UK or Ireland between 1 October 2018 and 30 September 2019.

The Booker Prize was first awarded in 1969. It has undergone a few name changes and sponsorships along the way; it’s currently supported by the charitable foundation CrankStart.