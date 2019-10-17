A taste bonanza on a bun

Dressing

3 tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) vegetable oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp dried oregano

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400 F (200 C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the mushrooms in half of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside on a plate.

In the same skillet, brown the onions in 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside with the mushrooms.

In the same skillet, brown half of the meat at a time in the remaining oil. Season with salt. If desired, thinly slice the meat.

Cut the buns in half horizontally and place on the baking sheet. Fill the buns with the meat, mushrooms and onions. Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for a few minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Cover the open subs with the lettuce and tomato slices. Drizzle with the dressing and serve immediately.

Makes 4 servings

