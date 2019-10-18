Shilpi Somaya Gowda explores cults of personality in latest novel

International bestselling author Shilpi Somaya Gowda had a friend in college who seemed to have the world ahead of her. She was a bright student leader with a budding career as an environmental activist. After graduation, Gowda’s friend moved west to California where she met a like-minded group of people, and soon moved in with them.

“Everybody thought she was doing exactly what she wanted to do,” says Gowda. “The next year we learned that she had died in the shadowy confines of this new-age group. It was a murder-suicide.”

There were no witnesses. No one left alive to explain this horrific tragedy. Those who knew and loved this young woman were left puzzled and grieving. How did someone with such a promising future become so vulnerable?

“I think any time something in your life happens and you’re left with questions instead of answers, those questions grow,” says Gowda, who was raised in Toronto and now lives in California.

When Gowda began writing her third novel, “The Shape of Family,” she was still searching for answers about her friend. Slowly, bits of other ideas that had been floating around in her brain without a home started to jell into a deeply personal story that explores how people cope with grief and our need to feel like we belong.

“The Shape of Family” started with the idea of a young woman, Karina Olander, meeting Micah, the charismatic head of a household of misfit characters who are united in their passion to create an off the grid, environmentally sustainable community. Karina is a wounded soul seeking control over her life years after a horrifying childhood tragedy for which she still feels responsible. When Micah invites her to join the group, she sees a chance to start anew.

Karina ignores all the signs that her new home is not as idyllic as it first seemed. The days of back-breaking farm work and required fasting take a physical toll. Micah’s twisted psychological games start to diminish Karina’s sense of worth, though she pushes through, desperately wanting to remain a valued member of the house. She even changes her name upon his request, essentially killing off the person she was before.

“I was really fascinated by the idea of how this woman would join this group, be attracted to it and then how she would get out,” says Gowda. “I had to build a character who would be susceptible to that, who would have come from a family where she endured trauma in her life.”

In earlier drafts of the novel, Karina’s family played more of a background role. But Gowda’s trusted early readers and editors responded to her secondary characters’ interwoven stories. Writing about family relationships comes naturally to Gowda, who skyrocketed as a professional author after her first career working as a business strategist. Her first two novels, “Secret Daughter” and “The Golden Son,” became book-club staples, selling more than two million copies worldwide.

And so for “The Shape of Family,” Gowda went back and built out the individual narratives. Although the Olanders are too ensconced in their own grief to support each other, readers get an intimate view into how each family member deals with tragedy. Karina’s mother, Jaya, turns to religion, cutting off everyone as she immerses deep into spirituality. Keith, her father, becomes reckless in his high-powered finance career and dalliances with younger women. And young Prem observes helplessly as his parents and sibling slowly disconnect from each other’s lives.