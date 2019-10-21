New restaurants show meat-free Mexican is not a carne sin

Gustavo Arellano, a Los Angeles-based columnist and author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America," said restaurants like Earth Plant Based Cuisine are bringing a level of authenticity beyond the "hippy dippy white vegan stuff like tempeh, or they get a taco and put cubes of soy in it."

Arellano believes vegan food in Mexican and Hispanic cultures has blossomed as younger generations became inspired by ways they can cut animal products from cooking.

"What blew up the vegan Mexican movement was these pop-up vegan food fairs where you have not just Mexicans, but Central Americans," Arellano said.

Since opening their sit-down locations, both family-owned restaurants have also noticed Latinos of a certain age sampling the food. Jose Gamiz recalls wrongfully assuming a father and daughter, both Mexican, were frequent patrons because the girl was vegan.

"(The father) said, 'I started doing it for my health,' and he was like, 'Nobody in my family will follow me except for my daughter,'" Gamiz said. "Usually the men in the family are the ones that are more resistant. I think there's a misconception that you need meat to be manly."

Adults in the U.S. have a 40% chance of getting type 2 diabetes, but Hispanic and Latino adults have more than a 50% chance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hispanics/Latinos also are at greater risk of developing diabetes at a younger age and getting complications like kidney failure and vision loss. The CDC says some of the factors contributing to this are genetics and the cultural value in eating meals high in fat and calories.

Yet for some Latinos, going sin carne can still feel like a sin. Linda Sepulveda, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, which has virtually no all-vegan Mexican restaurants, would find it hard to give up an omnivore's life. Her house is always stocked with ground beef, tortillas and salsa.

"I'm intrigued by (vegan Mexican), but I think a part of me knows it won't taste the same," she said. "We are always trying to find where we can add veggies, but there always has to be a main meat and everything else dresses it up."

While some may say veganizing is misappropriating Mexican food, the country's indigenous natives actually ate mostly plant-based foods, according to Arellano. Colonizers from Spain irrevocably altered the food culture with introductions of beef, lamb and pork.

"They don't realize, if you're real Mexicans, you're not supposed to be eating this meat in the first place because colonizers brought it over," Arellano said. "I eat everything, but I'll eat vegan Mex if it's good."

