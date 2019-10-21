Holy mackerel cakes with tartar sauce!

Lemon wedges, for serving

Tartar Sauce

1/2 cup (125 mL) mayonnaise

1 tbsp (15 mL) lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) whole-grain mustard

1 tbsp (15 mL) relish

1 tbsp pickles, finely chopped

Croquettes

Prick the potatoes all over with a fork and place on a plate. Cook in the microwave oven for 8 minutes, turning over once, until tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Let sit for 5 minutes. Cut the potatoes in half, scoop out the flesh with a spoon and place in a large bowl. Coarsely mash with a fork. You will need 2 cups (500 mL) of mashed potatoes.

Combine the potatoes with the mackerel, egg, parsley and lemon zest. Generously season with salt and pepper.

Place the bread crumbs in a shallow dish.

Form the potato mixture into twelve patties, using about 1/4 cup (60 mL) for each one. Press into the bread crumbs and coat well.

In a large non-stick skillet over medium heat, cook half of the patties at a time in the oil for 3 minutes on each side or until nicely golden.

Tartar Sauce

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients.

Serve the mackerel croquettes with the tartar sauce and lemon wedges. Serve with a green salad if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes