Smita's Eats: How to make chickpea-stuffed pitas

Any kind of hummus

Chopped lettuce (with whatever optional veggies you want to add)

Shredded cheese

Ranch dressing and/or Italian dressing and/or Sriracha

Any kind of cooking oil

Steps

1. Put your Instant pot on saute. (Setting time doesn’t matter at the moment)

2. Add oil to pot, add onions. Cook till onions are soft.

3. Add tomatoes, add punjabi chole masala.

4. Add in chili pepper and turmeric.

5. Add in chickpeas, stir

6. Put instant pot on pressure cook setting. Cook for about five minutes, let the mix simmer.

7. Wait till chickpeas to cool down to put in pita

8. Get pitas out, spread hummus on pita, put vegetables on bottom(salad), add in cooked chickpeas, add salad on top, as well as cheese(all based on preference)

9. Add preferred salad dressing(usually ranch)

