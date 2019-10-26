Prince's anticipated, posthumous memoir is ready for fans

"So much of his writing is about division in some way and the fight to make oneself whole again," Piepenbring said. "There's this kind of brokenness that he's always working to repair."

Prince writes that his first memory was his mother's eyes, describing her habit of throwing conspiratorial winks his way.

"Sometimes when my father wasn't playing piano he'd say something 2 my mother & she would wink at me. She never told me what it meant and sometimes it would be accompanied by a gentle caress of her hand 2 my face. But eye am quite sure now this is the birth of my physical imagination."

Prince had big ideas for the book, considering at one time a "how to" on making it in the music business without selling your soul. At another point, he suggested that he and Piepenbring figure out a way to end racism. At still another, he wanted to focus on the importance of creative freedom.

"I think he was really in the process of excavating his past with a level of detail and specificity that maybe he had avoided before," Piepenbring said. "He had come to the realization that he really was in many ways the sum of his mother and father and they were the, sort of, two poles of his being."

Prince wrote on other subjects as well, including puberty (his stepfather took him to R-rated movies at a drive-in as a stand-in for the birds and bees talk), the blackouts and seizures he had as a child and his first kiss, with a girl of just 5 or 6. They'd play house.

Piepenbring wrote a lengthy introduction explaining his encounters with Prince and how the book was completed. He wasn't allowed to take notes during their first meeting so he was forced to reconstruct the conversation. Some of their chats are printed as marginalia in the book. There's an abundance of hand-drawn childhood doodles and cartoons, along with lyrics Prince often wrote on whatever was handy, including a brown paper bag.

There's a photo album Piepenbring unearthed at Paisley Park that a sleepless Prince decided to put together in 1977 at age 19, only days from completing his debut album, "For You." With witty remarks written in pencil, Prince sits on the hood of his first car in one shot. In another, he snapped his first paycheque from Warner Bros.

There's also an early outline he wrote for the 1984 film "Purple Rain" with an even darker story line than the one that made it onto screens. The film, based loosely on his life, won Prince an Oscar for best original sound score. In the 1982 treatment, "The Kid" character Prince plays is a diagnosed schizophrenic who as a child watches his mother shoot his father dead, then turns the gun on herself.

Prince had envisioned playing both his mother and father in flashback scenes. The finished film, not written by Prince, involves a suicide attempt with a gun that the father survives.

Many of the photos in the book are familiar to hardcore fans and it includes a heavy dose of previously published interviews with Prince. From the start, it was clear to Piepenbring that Prince envisioned him as something more than a ghostwriter.

Prince was looking for a second voice to bring his vision alive in print, almost "like a sounding board," said Piepenbring, who is based in New York and was working for Paris Review when, at age 29, he was chosen for the book.

As for what might have been, Piepenbring said, "I think we would have gotten more of his story than we've ever seen, and I think we would have gotten not just this book but a number of books from him. He told me that he wanted to write a lot of books, and I really think he was serious about that."

By Leanne Italie, The Associated Press