This veggie chili satisfy meat lovers’ protein cravings

2 cups (290 g) frozen shelled edamame

1 cup (120 g) green beans, cut into pieces

2 tbsp (30 ml) molasses

Toppings

1/4 cup (60 ml) sour cream

Cilantro leaves, for serving

Chili

In a large pot over medium heat, soften the onions and garlic in the oil. Add the bell peppers and chili powder. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to a boil. Simmer over medium heat for 30 minutes, stirring often. Add water, as needed, if the chili is too thick.

Toppings

Serve with the sour cream and garnish with cilantro.

Note: Beans cooked without salt added can be easily found in the canned vegetable section of your grocery store.

Makes 6 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes