Add autumn to any meal with this spiced pumpkin chutney

Pumpkin Chutney
3 cups (400 g) pumpkin, finely diced
1 onion, chopped
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 cup (250 ml) water
2 apples, peeled and diced
1 cup (250 ml) white vinegar
3/4 cup (165 g) sugar
1 tsp curry powder
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 whole cloves
2 cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick, 2 inches (5 cm) long
In a pot over medium heat, soften the pumpkin and onion in the oil. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for 35 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.
Remove the cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. Let cool, cover and refrigerate until the chutney is completely chilled.
Makes 3 cups (750 ml).
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Pumpkin Chutney
3 cups (400 g) pumpkin, finely diced
1 onion, chopped
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 cup (250 ml) water
2 apples, peeled and diced
1 cup (250 ml) white vinegar
3/4 cup (165 g) sugar
1 tsp curry powder
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 whole cloves
2 cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick, 2 inches (5 cm) long
In a pot over medium heat, soften the pumpkin and onion in the oil. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for 35 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.
Remove the cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. Let cool, cover and refrigerate until the chutney is completely chilled.
Makes 3 cups (750 ml).
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes
Pumpkin Chutney
3 cups (400 g) pumpkin, finely diced
1 onion, chopped
2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil
1 cup (250 ml) water
2 apples, peeled and diced
1 cup (250 ml) white vinegar
3/4 cup (165 g) sugar
1 tsp curry powder
1 tsp red pepper flakes
2 whole cloves
2 cardamom pods
1 cinnamon stick, 2 inches (5 cm) long
In a pot over medium heat, soften the pumpkin and onion in the oil. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes.
Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for 35 minutes or until the pumpkin is tender.
Remove the cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. Let cool, cover and refrigerate until the chutney is completely chilled.
Makes 3 cups (750 ml).
Ricardo Larrivée is a Montreal-based television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes